Barbara Corcoran: Here's when to buy your first home—and how to do it

Self-made millionaire and star of ABC's "Shark Tank" Barbara Corcoran wants you to buy a home ASAP if that's something you can do.

While she doesn't specify an age, in general, "the faster you buy your first home, in my opinion, the better," she says. "You've got to get in the game."

Corcoran, who made her fortune in real estate, has regrets about how and when she got started. "When I bought my first studio in New York City, I got cold feet and didn't close and relinquished a 10 percent deposit which took me three years to save," she says. "And you want to know what happened? I couldn't get back into the market for almost eight years."

That meant that "by the time I had the money for a one-bedroom, it only bought a studio, and it just went on and on and on and left me behind," she continues. "What I learned from that experience is: The minute you can afford something, plunk the money down and get in there."

If you're excited and in good shape to buy, Corcoran says these are the five steps to take.