Bitcoin turns 10: The obscure technology that became a household name

Happy birthday bitcoin: The cryptocurrency is turning ten 6:35 AM ET Wed, 31 Oct 2018 | 00:53

The world's first bitcoins were mined ten years ago this week.

Since then the cryptocurrency has been on a wild ride, surviving massive price swings, hackings and intense global scrutiny. Bitcoin's ups and downs have helped the asset go from a little-understood concept to a household name.

"Over the last 10 years we've gone from this didn't exist to now pretty much the entire world understands what it is, whether they agree with it or not," Mati Greenspan, senior market analyst at trading platform eToro, told CNBC on Friday.

CNBC takes a look at bitcoin's tumultuous price history over the last decade.