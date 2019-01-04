Brexit explained: Here's where we stand and what could happen next

Britain is scheduled to leave the European Union at end of March but, as the country's deadline for departure creeps ever closer, what will actually happen on that day remains far from certain.

Embattled Prime Minister Theresa May is struggling to overcome deep opposition to her proposed Brexit plan, opening up a range of possibilities from Brexit without a trade deal to the whole process being scrapped altogether.

With less than 85 days to go until the U.K. is due to end its four-decade-long membership of the EU on March 29, CNBC takes a look at what to expect over the coming weeks.