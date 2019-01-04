Cramer's game plan: Health care, economic data in focus after Fed preaches patience

Thanks to the Federal Reserve, the stock market could actually get some relief in 2019 after several months of turbulent trading brought 2018 to a historically weak close, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday.

The major averages surged on Friday following Fed Chair Jerome Powell's statement that the central bank would remain "patient" with regard to hiking interest rates, paving the way for stocks to rise without fear of higher rates.

"We shook off one of the shackles that has bedeviled this market since October, and it left us with the possibility of a save for 2019, just when so many investors had already written off the whole year ... after the first week of trading," Cramer said on "Mad Money."

"Today is a day to celebrate the flexibility and the terrific pivot that Jay Powell took this morning," said Cramer, who has criticized the Fed for months about what he considered an overly aggressive interest rate agenda. "It takes a lot of guts."

With that positive layout in mind, the "Mad Money" host turned to his game plan for the week ahead: