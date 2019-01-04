There's more good news for those looking to change jobs in 2019, but the time to act is now.

Overall, the economy remains in good shape for those looking for new opportunities, with 312,000 jobs added in December, according to the latest report released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That number is actually higher than the roughly 176,000 jobs that economists had expected.

Unemployment also rose from 3.7 percent to 3.9 percent, as more workers joined the labor force. Additionally, wages increased by 3.2 percent from a year ago, putting wage growth at a tie with October for the largest year-over-year increase since April 2009.

"When we look at the job market, it's a bit of a counterpoint to the tremendous amount of volatility we see elsewhere in the economy, and essentially in society," Bankrate.com senior economic analyst Mark Hamrick tells CNBC Make It.

He adds that while the current jobs report does provide some measure of comfort, job seekers should be mindful of a possible hiring slowdown due to risk factors like rising interest rates, trade war tensions and a low stock market.

Below, Hamrick and Glassdoor chief economist Andrew Chamberlain break down how you should best prepare for possible changes in 2019.