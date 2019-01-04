This engineer was a homeless teen — now he's a rapper who also works at Google

In 2014, Tory moved to Los Angeles. He started to host hundreds of people at listening parties in the Hollywood Hills, earning money by coding on the side. Despite support from hometown friends and sponsors to fund lights and other production costs, he eventually went broke.

Tory returned to office work and took a job at Apple in 2016. While living in Apple housing, he drove a total of 10 hours on weekends between Cupertino to Los Angeles to pursue music.

Still, some of his closest friends didn't know he pursued both music and technology. "I was so insecure and embarrassed about the fact that I had to leave L.A. to do engineering," said Tory. "To me, it wasn't cool at the time."

He found it more and more difficult to keep those worlds apart. "The human in me, just wants to be accepted," Tory explained on his personal website. "The cost of maintaining an image, in order to protect my own insecurities about being a computer nerd — resulted in moments of intense joy, decorated with moments of intense self-doubt."

Eventually, Tory's younger sister told him to open up about his two careers. You need to "tell people who you really are," Tory recalled his sister saying.

He sent a video revealing how he balanced his two careers to friends, coworkers and his social followers. He featured an iPhone in it with the hopes of catching the attention of Apple executives.