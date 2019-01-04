House passes bill to end US government shutdown without border wall money

The new Democratic-held House passed legislation Thursday night that would end a partial government shutdown.

Passage of the spending packages will not move Congress closer to reopening nine unfunded federal departments for now. As the measures do not include money for President Donald Trump's proposed border wall, he has vowed not to sign them.

Facing Trump's veto threat, the Senate will not "waste its time" to pass the House proposal, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday. It leaves lawmakers and the White House no closer to breaking an impasse over the border barrier as the government shutdown nears the end of its 13th day.

Bipartisan congressional leaders will head to the White House for negotiations Friday as they try to bridge a divide over Trump's demand for $5 billion for a wall. A Wednesday briefing on border security at the White House yielded no results, and Democrats emerged from it even more adamantly refusing to fund the barrier.

In an official statement of policy Thursday, the White House said Trump's advisors would recommend that the president veto the Democratic proposals. The administration called for at least $5 billion for the wall. The president "cannot accept legislation that provides unnecessary funding for wasteful programs while ignoring the Nation's border security needs," the Trump administration wrote.