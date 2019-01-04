What's next for media in 2019 as Apple, Disney, AT&T and more jump into the streaming business

This year we're heading to CES to see the future of technology at a moment where the gadget underpinning the past decade's digital transformation — the iPhone — has hit a plateau. The plummet of Apple's stock this week is an articulation of the question: What's next?
Come the second week in January, over 150,000 executives across media, technology and advertising will flock to the Las Vegas Convention Center for the annual Consumer Electronics Show to learn about the platforms and capabilities that will change how we communicate and consume content.
While the media giants don't have booths on the show floor, the technology in focus at CES is increasingly important for the entertainment industry. The 5G streaming capabilities and sleek curved displays will serve as the consumer battleground for traditional media giants, newer streamers and social media platforms.
This year started off with a bang: Apple's warning of a revenue shortfall, speaks to the risks of global exposure, consumer habits and the law of large numbers. At CES, we can expect plenty of questions about what other companies will suffer a similar squeeze in China, and what implications Apple's challenges could have on the entertainment business. Apple is a powerful gateway for content companies, both as a retailer with Apple Music, as well as with its App Store, which takes a cut from streaming services and games revenue.
Here are some predictions for what will come during CES and throughout the year.