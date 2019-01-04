How much should you spend on your wedding? Here's what Kevin O'Leary and Ramit Sethi say

Instead of blowing thousands of dollars on a party, finance expert and star of ABC's "Shark Tank" Kevin O'Leary says you should invest that money to plan for your life with your significant other.

For example, if you invest that $33,319 that's spent on the average wedding, at a return of 9 percent (the average annualized return for the S&P 500 index over the past 90 years is over 9 percent), by your 10-year anniversary you would have over $79,000, according to an SEC calculator.

O'Leary himself had a low-cost wedding in the '80s when he married his wife, Linda.

"I said to my wife, 'Why go in debt?' Let's invite our friends over, let's buy a few cases of beer and I'll order some pizza," O'Leary tells CNBC Make It.