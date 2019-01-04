The holidays might be over, but retail discounts are still in full swing. Here's what you can get

The holidays may be over, but the deals for shoppers are not.
For those consumers on the hunt for post-Christmas discounts — or just hitting the stores to make gift returns – there are a few staples that will offer bargains through January.
Trae Bodge, a smart shopping expert from SlickDeals, told CNBC recently that the best deals will come around mid-January during Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.
Men's Apparel
One of the categories with the strongest deals will be guys' clothing. Bodge said to expect deals in the 20-30 percent off range. Last year, there were deals for men at Nordstrom, Macy's and Target: Right now, shoppers can find deals at places such as Men's Wearhouse, Topman, Bonobos, and Destination XL.
"So what I'm seeing is Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A Bank bout $20 off $100, which is a solid deal, and then all the way up to clearance level at places like Topman and Destination XL," Bodge told CNBC's "On the Money" in an interview.
White Sales
Since the late 1800s, January has been the month of household linens. Bodge isn't sure how or why this trend got started but, "it's become kind of this thing we see every single January, and so we will see sales on everything from things like towels and sheets and bedding."
This means shoppers can find bed and bath items discounted around 20 percent. Bodge said to look for deals at retailers like Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Macy's, and JC Penney. While prices won't hit clearance level, there are solid deals to be had "if you need some new sheets."
Fitness Finds
After the holiday gluttony, many people are trying to get back on track when it comes to fitness and wellness. Bodge said this is the month where deals on memberships at local gyms are prevalent, along with fitness coaching. And it's also a great time of year to stock up on workout gear.
"We do see fitness apparel, footwear, places like Adidas and Nike will be having sales, and then we'll be seeing fitness equipment sales at Walmart and Academy Sports," Bodge said.
TVs
With the Superbowl set for February 7th, it's a good time to consider getting a new TV. Bodge warned that prices may be slightly higher than on Black Friday, but it's worth checking out if you missed those sales.
"I'm seeing already some sale activity at Walmart, Costco, Sam's Club," she said, with a caveat. While "this will continue to heat up through the month... outside of TVs, I would hold off on electronics in general."
On the Money airs on CNBC Saturdays at 5:30 am ET, or check listings for air times in local markets.