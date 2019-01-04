Trump threatened to keep the government closed for 'months or even years,' Schumer says

Democrats emerged from what they called a "contentious" two-hour meeting at the White House on Friday showing little optimism about ending a partial government shutdown.

Bipartisan congressional leaders huddled with President Donald Trump as they try to break an impasse over the president's demand for $5 billion to build his proposed border wall. The president threatened to keep nine U.S. departments closed "for a very long period of time — months or even years" — until he gets the funding, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi both said they urged Republicans to temporarily reopen the government while they seek a solution on border security. On Thursday night, House Democrats passed legislation to fund eight closed departments through Sept. 30, and the Department of Homeland Security through Feb. 8.

Democrats say so would end the uncertainty for hundreds of thousands of federal workers who face missing paychecks while leaders hash out an immigration agreement. But Trump has threatened to veto any legislation that does not fund his wall. The GOP-controlled Senate has pledged not to take up any proposal that the president refuses to sign.

"We cannot resolve this until we open up government, and we made that very clear to the president," Pelosi, who started her second stint as speaker on Thursday, told reporters outside the White House.

Trump is set to make remarks about the meeting on Friday afternoon. The White House did not immediately respond to Schumer's remark that Trump threatened to keep the government closed for a long period of time.

He has called a barrier necessary to securing U.S. borders — though he has not made it clear exactly what he wants in a structure on the U.S.-Mexico border. Earlier this week, Trump said he would wait "as long as it takes" to see his demands met.

The partial shutdown entered its 14th day on Friday with no resolution in sight. Both the House and Senate adjourned Friday until Tuesday, meaning the closure will carry into next week unless lawmakers agree to a swift compromise.

As it dragged on Friday, Schumer accused the president of holding federal workers "hostage."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

