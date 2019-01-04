Self-made millionaire and Twitch co-founder says these daily practices made him happier

Justin Kan had plenty to be happy about in 2018.
In September, the self-made millionaire and co-founder of the popular video game streaming site Twitch, which sold to Amazon for $970 million in 2014, landed $65 million in funding for his latest start-up: a machine learning company for the legal industry, called Atrium LTS.
But launching successful companies isn't the only way to increase your happiness, according to Kan, who says he discovered a handful of daily activities that "significantly improved" his level of happiness.
In a recent Twitter thread, Kan discussed some of the biggest lessons he learned in 2018. Among them was the idea that daily habits like meditating can be "transformational" in terms of improving Kan's "baseline personal happiness," he says.
Kan mentions the popular meditation app Headspace, which guides users through meditation techniques that they can use for a few minutes each day. The start-up is one of a handful of meditation and mindfulness companies that have recently gained popularity as people look for new and easy ways to reduce stress. Headspace raised $37 million in funding in 2017, at which point the company was valued at roughly $250 million, according to Forbes.