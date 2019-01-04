Wall Street to open higher | Jobs report set | Fed Chair Powell to join panel

Futures were higher this morning after a negative session Thursday, pulled lower by Apple (AAPL) and fears the global economy may be slowing. Thursday was the worst day for the Dow and S&P 500 since Christmas Eve. The Nasdaq broke a 5-day win streak. (CNBC)
* Here are the best and worst performing stock markets of 2018 (CNBC)
Investors will be monitoring the December jobs report, which is set to release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The report is expected to show 177,000 non-farm payrolls were added, after 155,000 in November. The unemployment rate is expected to be unchanged at 3.7 percent. (CNBC)
Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak at 10:15 am ET. Powell will take part in "Federal Reserve Chairs: Joint Interview" panel on monetary policy and central banking at the American Economic Association and Allied Social Science Association annual meeting in Atlanta, Georgia. (CNBC)