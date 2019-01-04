Morning Brief

Wall Street to open higher | Jobs report set | Fed Chair Powell to join panel

BY THE NUMBERS

Futures were higher this morning after a negative session Thursday, pulled lower by Apple (AAPL) and fears the global economy may be slowing. Thursday was the worst day for the Dow and S&P 500 since Christmas Eve. The Nasdaq broke a 5-day win streak. (CNBC)

* Here are the best and worst performing stock markets of 2018 (CNBC)

Investors will be monitoring the December jobs report, which is set to release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The report is expected to show 177,000 non-farm payrolls were added, after 155,000 in November. The unemployment rate is expected to be unchanged at 3.7 percent. (CNBC)

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak at 10:15 am ET. Powell will take part in "Federal Reserve Chairs: Joint Interview" panel on monetary policy and central banking at the American Economic Association and Allied Social Science Association annual meeting in Atlanta, Georgia. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

China and the United States will hold vice ministerial level trade talks in Beijing on Jan 7-8, as the two sides look to end a dispute that is inflicting increasing pain on both economies and roiling global financial markets. (Reuters)

The House passed legislation last night that would end a partial government shutdown. As the measures do not include money for President Donald Trump's proposed border wall, he has vowed not to sign them. (CNBC)

Meantime, President Trump and congressional leaders were scheduled today to discuss ways to break an impasse pitting his demand for building a border wall against Democrats' call for alternative security measures. (Reuters)

The new Democratic-held House voted Nancy Pelosi its speaker, vaulting the representative back to the pinnacle of her power at a critical moment for her party. She promised to find areas to work with Republicans. (CNBC)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a liberal from Massachusetts, is closing her joint fundraising committee as she urges fellow Democratic candidates for president to reject money from political action committees. (CNBC)

A total lunar eclipse, also known as an eclipse of the moon, will start late on Jan. 20 and finish early a day later, on Jan. 21. This type of eclipse happens when the moon passes fully into the shadow of Earth. (USA Today)

The vacancy rate at regional and super regional malls fell to 9 percent during the fourth quarter, according to real estate research firm Reis. Overall, U.S. retail vacancies remain flat at 10.2 percent. (CNBC)

Niantic, the video game maker behind Pokemon Go, has raised $190 million as it gears up for the release of a new game that revolves around the Harry Potter universe. (CNBC)

STOCKS TO WATCH

Apple's (AAPL) stock remains on watch today after slashing revenue guidance in a rare acknowledgement of waning sales. As of Thursday's close, Apple has lost 17 percent in the last 12 months.

Netflix (NFLX) was upgraded to conviction buy from buy at Goldman Sachs. Goldman tells investors it to believe Netflix's investment will drive subscriber growth "well above consensus expectations" both in the U.S. and internationally.

Square (SQ) has hired Amrita Ahuja as its new CFO, replacing Sarah Friar who announced she was leaving the post in October. Ahuja is currently CFO at Blizzard Entertainment, a division of Activision Blizzard.

Intel (INTC) upgraded to "buy" from "neutral" at Bank of America/Merrill Lynch. Merrill also raised its price target on Intel to $60 from $52. "

Southwest Airlines (LUV) founder and chairman emeritus Herbert Kelleher passed away at the age of 87, the company announced. Kelleher founded Southwest Airlines along with Rollin King in 1967.

WATERCOOLER

NASA's New Horizons spacecraft snapped some shots of the distant Ultima Thule object that showed the rock has a bizarre but familiar shape: Yes, it looks like a reddish snowman. (USA Today)

