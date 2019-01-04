Wall Street to open higher | Jobs report set | Fed Chair Powell to join panel

China and the United States will hold vice ministerial level trade talks in Beijing on Jan 7-8, as the two sides look to end a dispute that is inflicting increasing pain on both economies and roiling global financial markets. (Reuters)

The House passed legislation last night that would end a partial government shutdown. As the measures do not include money for President Donald Trump's proposed border wall, he has vowed not to sign them. (CNBC)



Meantime, President Trump and congressional leaders were scheduled today to discuss ways to break an impasse pitting his demand for building a border wall against Democrats' call for alternative security measures. (Reuters)

The new Democratic-held House voted Nancy Pelosi its speaker, vaulting the representative back to the pinnacle of her power at a critical moment for her party. She promised to find areas to work with Republicans. (CNBC)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a liberal from Massachusetts, is closing her joint fundraising committee as she urges fellow Democratic candidates for president to reject money from political action committees. (CNBC)

A total lunar eclipse, also known as an eclipse of the moon, will start late on Jan. 20 and finish early a day later, on Jan. 21. This type of eclipse happens when the moon passes fully into the shadow of Earth. (USA Today)

The vacancy rate at regional and super regional malls fell to 9 percent during the fourth quarter, according to real estate research firm Reis. Overall, U.S. retail vacancies remain flat at 10.2 percent. (CNBC)

Niantic, the video game maker behind Pokemon Go, has raised $190 million as it gears up for the release of a new game that revolves around the Harry Potter universe. (CNBC)