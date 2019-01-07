California utility PG&E faces at least $30 billion fire liability, sources say

California utility PG&E faces at least $30 billion in liability for fires in 2017 and 2018, sources tell CNBC.

The figure doesn't not include penalties, fines or punitive damages, the sources said.

The report comes as the utility considers bankruptcy protection for some or all of its business as it faces a big fourth quarter charge related to liability for the fatal fires, Reuters reported on Friday. The Camp Fire in early November wiped out the mountain town of Paradise, killing at least 86 people in what has been described as the deadliest wildfire in the state's history.

Shares of PG&E are down 49 percent in the last three months. The shares fell 22 percent in premarket trading on Monday.