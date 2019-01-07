Startup or corporate giant? How to decide what kind of employer fits you

If you have a choice, should you go after a clearly defined job in an established company, or take a risk and join a startup?

In this week's episode, Jon Fortt sits down with a couple of top-flight venture capital investors, as well as some students and recent graduates to discuss the Silicon Valley job hunt. Together, the expert panel discusses what kind of tech companies best fit your needs and gives some tips on how to land a job at startup.

Guests are two venture capitalists: Jeff Richards, managing partner at GGV Capital, and Graham Brown, partner at Lerer Hippeau. Three students: Ahmad Eshghyar, an MBA candidate at Yale; Roni Barak Ventura, a doctoral candidate at NYU; and Raymond Willey, an MBA candidate at Baruch College. And one CNBC colleague, Sharon Epperson.

