The show floor at CES 2019 kicks off on Tuesday morning, but on Sunday evening CNBC saw small preview of some of the gadgets that will be on display at an event called CES Unveiled.

Companies big and small had new products. Everything seems to be connected to the internet, and tech with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant built-in already seems to be an early trend at the show.

As you'll see in the video above, I even saw a mirror with Alexa and Facebook built-in. There was also a smart suitcase that followed me around, a smart skateboard that guides people who don't know how to skateboard, and an earpiece that can translate 36 languages in real-time.