Cramer's lightning round: Be 'very careful' with this stock—it's in a 'giant short squeeze'   

Stamps.com Inc.: "This is a giant short squeeze. I want you to be very, very careful of this stock. It is a wild trader and it is not my favorite because I don't really understand how they make a lot of money. I do welcome them on the show, though."

Medtronic PLC: "People were saying that they actually gave you a view of fiscal [year] '20 that was below what people were looking for. I have to investigate, because I've got to tell you, I think this is one of the great stocks. I'm not giving up on Medtronic until I've done a little more work."

Transocean Ltd.: "At this point, I want you to hold on. I think this group is dramatically oversold, but I will tell you: about 20 to 25 percent higher, you're going to have to exit because it's just not that kind of market. They need $100 oil to really kill it."

Kraft Heinz Co.: "This stock has what I call no mojo. This stock is a goal-post hitter and then a bounce off and then a zero. It's not going to go to $0, but I think that Kraft Heinz is a stock that, if it goes back to $50, I want you to sell, sell, sell. Can I be more clear? No."

HMS Holdings Corp.: "If that's what you like, you want to be in that cohort, then I suggest you go back to Centene, CNC, which is off horribly from $148, all the way down to $115."