Female Golden Globe winners vow to fight for equity, implore women to 'find personal fulfillment'

Glenn Close won her third Golden Globe on Sunday. It was a major upset, since the award was widely expected to go to Lady Gaga for her performance in "A Star is Born."

Close, who seemed shocked when her name was called, won best actress in a drama for her portrayal of Joan Castleman in "The Wife." In an emotional speech that earned a standing ovation from audience members, Close said it took over a decade to bring the movie to the screen.

"You know, it was called 'The Wife.' I think that's why it took 14 years to get made," she said.

She said role made her think of her mother, and implored women to seek out "personal fulfillment."

"To play a character is so internal. And I'm thinking of my mom who really sublimated herself to my father her whole life and in her 80s she said to me, 'I feel I haven't accomplished anything.' And it was so not right and I feel what I've learned through this whole experience is that, you know, women, we are nurturers, that's what's expected of us. We have our children. We have our husbands if we are lucky enough, and our partners, whoever," she said.

"But we have to find personal fulfillment. We have to follow our dreams. We have to say, 'I can do that and I should be allowed to do that.'"