Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who's about to go to the Mideast, told CNBC Monday that the U.S. withdrawal from Syria does not change the mission of destroying ISIS and stopping Iran from influencing the region through its state-sponsored terrorism operations.

Pompeo told CNBC's Wilfred Frost in a wide-ranging interview that the Syria move is a "change of tactics" but not the U.S. mission.

The planned U.S. drawdown of troops in Syria will be contingent upon an agreement with Turkey that protects Kurdish fighters in the region who have been pivotal to battling ISIS, White House national security advisor John Bolton said Sunday.

Speaking to reporters in Jerusalem during a visit to Israel and Turkey, intended in part to reassure allies amid criticism over the White House's Syria decision, Bolton fielded numerous questions about Washington's support for its Kurdish partners, and U.S. plans to reduce its footprint in the strife-torn country. Bolton described the stipulation as President Donald Trump's official position.

This is a breaking news story. Check back shortly for updates.



— CNBC's Natasha Turak contributed to this report.