WASHINGTON – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was not on the bench on Monday to hear arguments in the first case brought to the high court since the 85-year-old underwent cancer surgery last month.

Ginsburg has not missed a day of argument since President Bill Clinton appointed her to the bench in 1993. This is believed to be the first time she has missed a day for any reason outside of recusal.

In a brief address at the start of the court session Monday, Chief Justice John Roberts said that Ginsburg was "unable to be present today" but said she will still participate from home. The court then proceeded to hear arguments in the first case of the day.

A court spokesperson said earlier in the day that Ginsburg would participate in Monday's cases "on the basis of briefs, filings and transcripts."

Despite that participation, Ginsburg will not be able to ask questions Monday. That is significant, as Ginsburg is one of the court's most consistent questioners. Last term, Ginsburg spoke at least once during every oral argument, according to an analysis by Empirical SCOTUS, one of only three justices to do so.

Less than three weeks after undergoing a procedure in New York to remove two cancerous growths from her left lung, Ginsburg's absence appeared to end her 25-year streak of perfect attendance.

Ginsburg's surgery took place Dec. 21 in New York. The court said following the operation, which took place at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, that there was no evidence of remaining disease and that no further treatment was planned. She was discharged Dec. 25, the court said.

Her attendance streak is formidable. It continued through surgery and radiation in the late 1990s for colorectal cancer, surgery in 2009 for pancreatic cancer, a heart procedure in 2014, and two falls that resulted in broken bones, including one late last year. She did not miss a day of argument while her husband was treated for the cancer that ultimately took his life in 2010.

Ginsburg's health has been a matter of intense public interest because her retirement would likely allow President Donald Trump to appoint her successor. The nine-member court is divided 5-4 among Republican and Democratic appointees.

An appointment by Trump, which would be the third of his presidency, would further cement the bench's conservative majority, with possible ramifications for a slew of closely-watched social issues such as reproductive rights.

Monday's first case, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. v. Albrecht, No. 17-290, involves warning labels on pharmaceuticals. The second case of the day is Obduskey v. McCarthy & Holthus, LLP, No. 17-307, concerning whether the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act applies to nonjudicial foreclosure proceedings.

The Supreme Court remains open despite a partial government shutdown, which has entered into its third week and caused funding to lapse for other Washington institutions. A long line of visitors streamed into the court building on Monday while other attractions, such as the National Zoo and the Smithsonian museums, shut their doors.