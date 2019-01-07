Trump to visit the southern border as lawmakers continue to grapple over wall funding amid shutdown

The White House announced Monday that President Donald Trump will visit the U.S.-Mexico border later this week. His trip comes amid an ongoing partial government shutdown over funding for his proposed border wall.

Trump will make the visit Thursday to "meet with those on the frontlines of the national security and humanitarian crisis" at the southern border, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a tweet.

The New York Times reported that the trip to the border could be Trump's second public move related to the shutdown this week. The Times, citing a person familiar with the situation, reported that the White House has asked television networks to interrupt prime-time programming Tuesday so that Trump can address the nation about the shutdown.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Times' report.

Trump's visit to the southern border is scheduled to land on the 20th day of the partial shutdown of nine federal departments. While only about a quarter of the government has been shuttered as a result of the impasse over a spending deal, the shutdown has already become the third-longest on record.

Sanders' announcement came a day before Congress was set to return to session.

Trump has demanded that any deal to fully fund the government include more than $5 billion for a wall — a request Democratic leaders are refusing to grant. The amount of money requested would cover only about 234 miles of the nearly 2,000-mile-long, according to a letter sent to Capitol Hill by the Office of Management and Budget on Sunday.

The president has argued that a wall offers the most secure possible form of border security. "You wouldn't even have a country" without a wall, Trump said in March during a tour of border wall prototypes in San Diego.

But some Democrats have called the wall an expensive and ineffective "vanity project" for the president. And despite frequent negotiation sessions that have included Vice President Mike Pence, Trump's senior advisor Jared Kushner and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, little progress appears to have been made.