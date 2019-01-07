Just making a resolution to save more might not be enough.

But if you take two additional steps, your chances of sticking with your goals to sock away money in 2019 could become a reality.

That's according to research from the Chazen Institute at Columbia Business School, which found that people are more likely to stick to their savings goals if they got certain support to back their goals.

Researchers at the school studied low-income microcredit bank clients in Chile. These entrepreneurs operate small businesses and tend to borrow money regularly.

Because they are self-employed, one of the most powerful ways of socking away money — automating their savings — does not always work, because their income fluctuates.

So the researchers at Columbia set out to see if other methods of encouraging savings worked.

The strategies could also help you save more.