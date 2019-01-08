Asian stocks mostly higher as US-China trade talks continue

The mainland Chinese markets, watched in relation to Beijing's ongoing trade spat with Washington, are set to open at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

The U.S. and China are set to kick off their second day of negotiations on trade later today.

China said on Monday that it is willing to resolve its trade disputes with the U.S. on an equal footing, according to Lu Kang, spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry.

Over in the U.S., Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday that U.S. tariffs have placed pressure on China's economy and ability to create jobs to avert social unrest.

The U.S. and China slapped a series of punitive tariffs on each other's goods last year, sparking concerns over a global economic slowdown.

In overnight market action on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 98.18 points higher at 23,531.35 while the S&P 500 gained 0.7 percent to finish its trading day at 2,549.69. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also saw gains of 1.26 percent to close at 6,823.47.