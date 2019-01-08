Asian stocks mostly higher as US-China trade talks continue

Stocks in Asia mostly traded higher on Tuesday morning as investors wait for the second day of U.S.-China trade talks to kick off later in the day.
Japan's Nikkei 225 rose more than 0.93 percent in early trade while the Topix index gained 0.7 percent, with most sectors seeing gains. Shares of automaker Nissan slipped around 0.3 percent despite broadly positive momentum in the sector. The company's former Chairman Carlos Ghosn is set to make his first public appearance in seven weeks at a Tokyo court, following his arrest in November last year on allegations of financial misconduct.
Over in South Korea, the Kospi was slightly lower. Shares of industry heavyweight Samsung Electronics slipped 0.77 percent after the company announced estimated fourth quarter earnings which fell far short of analyst expectations.
The ASX 200 in Australia recovered from earlier losses to see gains of more than 0.3 percent, with most sectors higher. The heavily-weighted financial subindex made a turnaround to advance 0.17 percent as shares of Australia's so-called Big Four banks mostly saw gains; Australia and New Zealand Banking Group rose 0.24 percent, Westpac advanced 0.32 percent and National Australia Bank gained 0.04 percent. Commonwealth Bank of Australia, on the other hand, slipped nearly 0.2 percent.