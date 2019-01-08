Asia Markets

Asian stocks mostly higher as US-China trade talks continue

  • Shares in Asia were mostly higher in morning trade.
  • Investors will watch as U.S. and China kick off the second day of trade negotiations later today.
  • A spokesman from China's foreign ministry said on Monday that Beijing is willing to resolve its trade disputes with Washington on an equal footing.

Stocks in Asia mostly traded higher on Tuesday morning as investors wait for the second day of U.S.-China trade talks to kick off later in the day.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose more than 0.93 percent in early trade while the Topix index gained 0.7 percent, with most sectors seeing gains. Shares of automaker Nissan slipped around 0.3 percent despite broadly positive momentum in the sector. The company's former Chairman Carlos Ghosn is set to make his first public appearance in seven weeks at a Tokyo court, following his arrest in November last year on allegations of financial misconduct.

Over in South Korea, the Kospi was slightly lower. Shares of industry heavyweight Samsung Electronics slipped 0.77 percent after the company announced estimated fourth quarter earnings which fell far short of analyst expectations.

The ASX 200 in Australia recovered from earlier losses to see gains of more than 0.3 percent, with most sectors higher. The heavily-weighted financial subindex made a turnaround to advance 0.17 percent as shares of Australia's so-called Big Four banks mostly saw gains; Australia and New Zealand Banking Group rose 0.24 percent, Westpac advanced 0.32 percent and National Australia Bank gained 0.04 percent. Commonwealth Bank of Australia, on the other hand, slipped nearly 0.2 percent.

US-China trade talks continue

The mainland Chinese markets, watched in relation to Beijing's ongoing trade spat with Washington, are set to open at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

The U.S. and China are set to kick off their second day of negotiations on trade later today.

China said on Monday that it is willing to resolve its trade disputes with the U.S. on an equal footing, according to Lu Kang, spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry.

Over in the U.S., Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday that U.S. tariffs have placed pressure on China's economy and ability to create jobs to avert social unrest.

The U.S. and China slapped a series of punitive tariffs on each other's goods last year, sparking concerns over a global economic slowdown.

In overnight market action on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 98.18 points higher at 23,531.35 while the S&P 500 gained 0.7 percent to finish its trading day at 2,549.69. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also saw gains of 1.26 percent to close at 6,823.47.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 95.666 after seeing an earlier high of 96.160.

The Japanese yen, widely viewed as a safe-haven currency, traded at 108.70 after seeing highs around the 108 handle yesterday. The Australian dollar was at $0.7148.

— Reuters contributed to this report.

