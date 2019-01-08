In many cases, the cost is what holds young people back from buying: According to an analysis by MagnifyMoney, the down payment is the biggest obstacle to homeownership.

If you can't afford a down payment on your dream home, but you could manage the one on a smaller place, start there, advises Corcoran. After all, she says, "every single person who is living in a multimillion-dollar home started with something smaller that they didn't find acceptable."

The key, she says, is to "get something small so you have a chit in the game, and you can trade up the studio to a one-bedroom, two-bedroom, four-bedroom house."

And while, ideally, you'll be able to make a 20 percent down payment, "if you haven't been able to muster 20 percent together, you shouldn't lose heart," Corcoran says. Some experts, like Bach, say a down payment of 10 percent is OK, though more is always better.

You can also look into Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans, Corcoran says, which only require you to put down 3.5 percent. They do require mortgage insurance, though, she notes: "The problem with the FHA loan is your closing costs are going to be slightly higher: You generally have 3.5 percent in closing costs ... but with a FHA loan, you're going to be forced to buy additional insurance, which can amount to as much as 2 percent."