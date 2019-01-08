BP just discovered a billion barrels of oil in the Gulf of Mexico

BP's investment in next-generation technology just paid off to the tune of a billion barrels.

The British energy company has discovered 1 billion barrels of oil at an existing oilfield in the Gulf of Mexico. BP also announced two new offshore oil discoveries and a major new investment in a nearby field.

BP is the Gulf of Mexico's biggest producer, but it's making strides to hold that title.

BP now expects its fossil fuel output from the region to reach 400,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by the middle of the next decade. Today, it produces about 300,000 boepd, up from less than 200,000 boepd about five years ago.