Google is expanding in L.A., the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. The company plans to lease office space from what is now a mall in West Los Angeles, according to the Journal.

The move is the latest office expansion for Google, which just last month announced a $1 billion investment in a new office in New York City. Amazon and Apple have also been expanding their presence outside of the tech hubs of Silicon Valley and Seattle, with Amazon selecting New York City and Northern Viriginia. as the dual-sites of its new "headquarters" and Apple announcing a new campus in Austin.

The space at Westside Pavilion will reportedly be redeveloped into a 584,000 square-foot campus, according to the Journal, citing property owners Hudson Pacific Properties and Macerich. Google's 14-year lease would begin after construction is completed on the "One Westside" construction, scheduled to end in 2022.

Google will take over the entire office part of the project, while Hudson Pacific and Macerich will still own and operate a portion of the mall connected to the office area by the bridge, according to the Journal.

Google was not immediately available to comment.

