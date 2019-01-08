Tech

Google reportedly plans to lease 584,000 square-feet of office space in Los Angeles following its $1 billion investment in New York

  • Google plans to lease office space from what is now a mall in West Los Angeles, the Wall Street Journal reported.
  • Construction on the property, which will will be turned into a 584,000 square-foot office campus, is scheduled to end in 2022, the Journal reported, citing the property's owners.
  • This is the latest office expansion for Google, which just last month announced a $1 billion investment into a new campus in New York City.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks on stage during the annual Google I/O developers conference in Mountain View, California, May 8, 2018.
Stephen Lam | Reuters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks on stage during the annual Google I/O developers conference in Mountain View, California, May 8, 2018.

Google is expanding in L.A., the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. The company plans to lease office space from what is now a mall in West Los Angeles, according to the Journal.

The move is the latest office expansion for Google, which just last month announced a $1 billion investment in a new office in New York City. Amazon and Apple have also been expanding their presence outside of the tech hubs of Silicon Valley and Seattle, with Amazon selecting New York City and Northern Viriginia. as the dual-sites of its new "headquarters" and Apple announcing a new campus in Austin.

The space at Westside Pavilion will reportedly be redeveloped into a 584,000 square-foot campus, according to the Journal, citing property owners Hudson Pacific Properties and Macerich. Google's 14-year lease would begin after construction is completed on the "One Westside" construction, scheduled to end in 2022.

Google will take over the entire office part of the project, while Hudson Pacific and Macerich will still own and operate a portion of the mall connected to the office area by the bridge, according to the Journal.

Google was not immediately available to comment.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

Watch: Google plans to pour more than $1 billion into new Manhattan headquarters

Google's New York office is shown in lower Manhattan on March 5, 2018 in New York City. Published reports say that the tech giant is close to a reaching a $2.4 billion deal to buy the landmark Chelsea Market building.
Google plans to pour more than $1 billion into new Manhattan headquarters   

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
AAPL
---
AMZN
---
GOOGL
---
MAC
---
HPP
---

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...