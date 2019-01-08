Hyundai unveils walking car design that has 'limitless' possibilities

Hyundai unveiled a walking car design – complete with robotic legs – that the company claims is the future of the first responder industry and has "limitless" purposes.

Debuted at the CES technology expo in Las Vegas on Monday, "Elevate" is designed for use at natural disaster sites, with users able to drive, walk, or climb over "the most treacherous terrain." Currently in the early concept stages, there is no official timeline for its commercial roll-out.

Hyundai has been working in partnership with Detroit firm Sundberg-Ferar on the concept for almost three years. Elevate would be the first Ultimate Mobility Vehicle with moveable legs, and the first to combine technology found in both electric cars and robots.