J.C. Penney says holiday same-store sales fell 3.5% on an adjusted basis, sees store closures ahead

J.C. Penney announced Tuesday that its holiday same-store sales fell 3.5 percent on an adjusted basis.

The retailer also said it will start three preliminary store closures this spring.

J.C. Penney said it will provide more information on store closures when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb. 28.

The company said it still expects to "generate positive free cash flow in fiscal 2018, reduce inventory in excess of $225 million or 8% and expects to end the year with liquidity in excess of $2 billion."

