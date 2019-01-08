This $7,000 smart toilet has built-in speakers, mood lighting and Amazon Alexa voice controls

Kohler unveiled an "intelligent toilet" called the Numi 2.0 at the Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas this week. It comes with built-in surround sound speakers, ambient mood lighting, a heated seat, warm water cleansing with a dryer and automatic lid opening/closing and flushing. It also has Amazon Alexa voice controls built in so you can check the weather, listen to news and order more toilet paper all while sitting on the loo.

The Numi 2.0 is a part of Kohler's connected bathroom, which includes a smart tub, smart shower and smart mirror.

The toilet will be available to purchase at the end of 2019 and starts at $7,000.