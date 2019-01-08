London's Heathrow Airport halts flights after 'drone sighting'

London's Heathrow Airport halted departures Tuesday after a report of a drone sighting, less than a month after a similar event crippled operations at a major U.K. airport.

"We are currently responding to a drone sighting at Heathrow and are working closely with the Met Police to prevent any threat to operational safety," a spokesperson for the airport said. "As a precautionary measure, we have stopped departures while we investigate. We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience this may cause."

The incident shows how quickly even a report of a sighted drone can disrupt air travel. Officials are struggling with how to keep drones away from aircraft as the devices become more popular with consumers and businesses.

The suspension of departures at Heathrow comes than a month after reports of drone sightings halted air travel at London Gatwick Airport, stranding thousands of travelers during a peak holiday travel period.

Heathrow is Europe's busiest airport and serves an average of more than 213,000 passengers a day.

London's Metropolitan Police said it received reports of a drone sighting "in the vicinity of Heathrow airport" shortly after 5 p.m. local time.