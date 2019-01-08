Poland's prime minister accuses the EU of 'discrimination' between member states

Poland's prime minister launched a heavy critique of the European Union, saying that Brussels can fail to treat different member states in a fair and balanced way.

Mateusz Morawiecki, from the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, believes the EU has shown "discrimination" in how it deals with various countries, citing the examples of fiscal policy and energy.

"Different countries, different member states are treated quite differently in very similar situations, so this probably a definition of discrimination isn't it?" Morawiecki said to CNBC's Geoff Cutmore in an exclusive interview in Warsaw, Poland on Tuesday.

"One country has a budget deficit of 2.4 percent and another country has a deficit exceeding 3 percent, which is the Maastricht Treaty criteria and they are treated differently because of some other aspects," he said, in reference to a recent dispute between Italy and the EU.

The European Commission was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.