French trade deficit widened to 5.1 billion euros in November

PARIS, Jan 8 (Reuters) - France's trade deficit widened to 5.1 billion euros ($5.83 billion) in November, from 4.1 billion euros in October, according to official data published on Tuesday, piling more pressure on the euro zone's second-biggest economy.

France has been hit by violent anti-government protests since mid-November that have hit the tourism and retail sectors.

The INSEE official statistics office forecast last month that the French economy eked out growth of only 0.2 percent in the final quarter of 2018 as confidence in the retail sector nosedived.

($1 = 0.8743 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Andrew Heavens)