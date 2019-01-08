Venezuela launches WTO challenge to U.S. sanctions

GENEVA, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Venezuela has launched a complaint at the World Trade Organization to challenge U.S. sanctions, saying that a ban on travel by blacklisted individuals and trade restrictions break WTO rules, a WTO filing showed on Tuesday.

In the complaint, filed on Dec. 28, Venezuela also cited U.S. rules on sales of gold and discriminatory treatment of Venezuela's debt and transactions in digital currency as breaches of the WTO rulebook. (Reporting by Tom Miles Editing by Gareth Jones)