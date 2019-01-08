Stocks to soar | It's D-Day for Sears | Trump to address nation about wall

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning after a choppy trading session Monday that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average close up nearly 100 points. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all saw their fourth positive day in five. (CNBC)
* European stocks hit a 3-week high (CNBC)
* Asian stocks mixed as US-China trade talks continue (CNBC)
CNBC has learned Sears is planning to announce its decision on Chairman Eddie Lampert's bid to save the company this morning. Sears believes Lampert's bid is short, and the two parties have been unable to come to a resolution.
Samsung Electronics surprised the market with an estimated 29 percent drop in quarterly profit in Q4 due to, it said, lackluster demand in its memory chip business and competition in the smartphone segment. (CNBC & Reuters)
* Samsung is getting into robots (Axios)
* LG warns profits likely fell 80 percent in fourth quarter (Reuters)
On the data front this morning, the latest monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, is expected to publish at 10 a.m. ET. Consumer credit figures for November are expected to be published later in the session. (CNBC)