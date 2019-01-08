Stocks to soar | It's D-Day for Sears | Trump to address nation about wall

President Donald Trump said he will address the nation from the Oval Office tonight at 9 p.m. ET. He is expected to discuss the standoff over his proposed border wall that has shut down chunks of the federal government. (CNBC)

A Trump administration official said that federal income tax refunds would indeed go out despite a large part of the government being shut down. The IRS is still working on contingencies if the shutdown continues. (CNBC)

China approved five genetically modified (GM) crops for import today, the first in about 18 months. The approvals were granted while a U.S. trade delegation is meeting with its counterparts in the Chinese capital this week. (Reuters)

Turkey's President Recep Erdogan issued a blunt put-down against White House national security advisor John Bolton over his pledges to ensure Turkish non-aggression against Kurds who fought against the Islamic State (IS) in Syria. (CNBC)

A bill rejected last year by California's outgoing governor, Jerry Brown, has been reintroduced in the legislature and would limit the number of guns Californians can purchase to just one per month. (CNBC)



A new preliminary estimate published today showed that a steep drop in coal use wasn't enough to offset rising carbon dioxide emissions. America's emissions rose by 3.4 percent in 2018, the biggest increase in eight years. (NY Times)

Nissan Motor's ousted Chairman Carlos Ghosn declared his innocence in his first public appearance since his arrest in November, telling a Tokyo court on Tuesday that he was wrongly accused of financial misconduct. (Reuters)



Amazon (AMZN) announced it will offer to deliver packages right into your garage beginning early this year. The service is called Key for Garage, and joins Amazon's Key for Home and Key for Car services. (CNBC)

Amgen (AMGN) Chairman and CEO Bob Bradway told CNBC's Jim Cramer that the company's decision to cut the cost of its cholesterol drug by 60 percent was due to patients unable to pay for its pricey treatment.