The 25 most in-demand technical skills of 2019, according to LinkedIn

According to research from McKinsey, nearly one-third of U.S. workers will need to find new jobs by 2030 in response to rapid advancements in technology. These advancements mean that workers need to constantly be learning new skills.

"To be successful, every single one of us has to learn new skills — not just once, but throughout our careers," says Melinda Gates.

When it comes to learning a new technical skill, it can be difficult to predict what will be most valuable in the labor market. LinkedIn analyzed hundreds of thousands of job postings in order to determine which skills companies need most in 2019 and found that employers are looking for workers with both soft skills and hard skills.

The job site highlighted 25 technical skills and matched these skills with LinkedIn Learning courses that are free for the month of January. Here are the 25 most in-demand hard skills in 2019: