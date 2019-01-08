The best deals for Cloud storage   

Not many people are getting a cloud for Christmas. But … chances are a lot of the stuff you do get is going to require that you buy online storage sometime down the line. You've got to back up those holiday photos and videos eventually, in case your hard drive fails or your phone gets lost, or just to free up space!

So, let's talk cloud, to save you money. Joining Jon Fortt to break it down, Rob Marvin is Associate Features Editor at PCMAG.com. Jefferson Graham is a tech columnist for USA Today. And Jordan Novet is a tech reporter for CNBC.com.