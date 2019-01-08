Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Apple's wearables revenue is already exceeding peak iPod sales, Tim Cook says

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook says that the revenue from his company's wearable products, namely the Apple Watch and the AirPods, has already topped that of the iPod at its peak.
  • The revenue for wearables is already "50 percent more than iPod was at its peak," Cook says in an interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer.
Revenues for Apple's wearable products, particularly the Apple Watch and AirPods wireless headphones, have exceeded the iPod's revenues when the music player was "at its peak," Apple CEO Tim Cook said Tuesday.

"On a trailing basis, ... the revenue for wearables is already 50 percent more than iPod was at its peak," Cook told CNBC in an interview with "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer.

He added that the Watch and the AirPods have each generated between four and six times more in sales than the iPod had generated in the same amount of time since its launch.

These statistics are particularly significant because the success of the iPod was a turning point for Apple, Cook said in the exclusive sit-down.

"I think everybody would say it was an incredibly important product for Apple, full of innovation, and probably the trigger for the company getting on a very different trajectory and into other markets," he said.

Apple has been leveraging its Watch to make a serious foray into health care, which Cook also said Tuesday would be the subject of some key announcements from Apple in 2019. The company is also expected to launch new AirPods this year, capitalizing on the success of its most popular accessory ever.

Shares of the iPhone maker traded higher Tuesday, up 1.91 percent at $150.75.

Watch Tim Cook's full interview with Cramer here:

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Apple.

