Shutdown fight hits new stage as Trump considers emergency powers to build his wall

The partial government shutdown tied the second longest in history on Tuesday, entering its 18th day with little signs of progress.

The continued closure of nine government agencies adds a new sense of urgency to the situation as negotiations seem to have broken down. The White House has largely doubled down on its demands for border wall funding and Democrats have refused to include any money for it.

President Donald Trump is expected to make his case to the public on Tuesday evening in a primetime television address. The address comes before a planned presidential trip the the southern border Thursday.

In a message posted to Twitter Monday, the president said he would outline what he calls the "Humanitarian and National Security crisis on our Southern Border." The major networks agreed to carry the president's address, prompting Democratic leadership to demand equal time for a response.