President Donald Trump made his case for a wall and strengthened security at the U.S.-Mexico border in graphic fashion Tuesday, highlighting multiple grisly examples of Americans allegedly murdered by illegal immigrants.

"In California, an Air Force veteran was raped, murdered, and beaten to death with a hammer by an illegal alien with a long criminal history," Trump said in his first-ever Oval Office address to the American people.

"In Georgia, an illegal alien was recently charged with murder for killing, beheading, and dismembering his neighbor. In Maryland, MS-13 gang members that arrived in the United States as unaccompanied minors were arrested and charged last year after viciously stabbing and beating a 16-year-old girl," Trump said.

The president's speech was immediately rebuked by Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who immediately rejected the president's rhetoric.

"The president has chosen fear," Pelosi said.

