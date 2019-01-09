VISIT CNBC.COM

Work

Work

15 of the most promising jobs in the US in 2019, according to LinkedIn

591168865
Getty Images

After a strong finish to 2018 with 312,000 jobs added to the economy, conditions remain good for job seekers looking for new opportunities. That's why economists say now is the perfect time to take advantage of the new-year hiring spree before a potential slowdown occurs.

LinkedIn compiled a list of the most promising jobs in the U.S. for 2019. Using data from its platform, the site looked at job openings and yearly salaries to see which positions provide the best hiring growth and pay. LinkedIn also factored into its ranking which job titles yield a strong likelihood for promotion by looking at the percentage of employees working at the end of 2016 who then started a new position at the same company in 2017. Then, on a scale of 1 - 10, with 10 being the highest, LinkedIn gave each role a career advancement score.

The lowest-paying job on this list is a customer success manager, which has a median base salary of $88,500 per year. All other positions on this list offer median salaries of $100,000 or more.

Take a look below to see the 15 most promising jobs for this year, along with the top skills needed to fulfill each role:

Data Scientist for Red Owl Analytics
Andre Chung for The Washington Post | Getty Images
Data Scientist for Red Owl Analytics

1. Data Scientist

Median base salary: $130,000

Job openings (year-over-year growth): 4,000+ (56 percent)

Career advancement score (out of 10): 9

Top skills needed: Data Science, Data Mining, Data Analysis, Python, Machine Learning

Click here to view openings

2. Site Reliability Engineer

Median base salary: $200,000

Job openings (year-over-year growth): 1,400+ (72 percent)

Career advancement score (out of 10): 9

Top skills needed: Linux, Software Development, Python, Cloud Computing, SQL

Click here to view job openings

3. Enterprise Account Executive

Median base salary: $182,000

Job openings (year-over-year growth): 1,000+ (62 percent)

Career advancement score (out of 10): 9

Top skills needed: Salesforce, Cloud Computing, Solution Selling, Software-as-a-Service, Sales Management

Click here to view job openings

Young designer drawing on digital tablet
Westend61 | Westend61 | Getty Images

4. Product Designer

Median base salary: $121,500

Job openings (year-over-year growth): 2,000+ (86 percent)

Career advancement score (out of 10): 9

Top skills needed: Product Design, User Experience (UX), User Interface Design, Graphic Design, Adobe Photoshop

Click here to view job openings

5. Product Owner

Median base salary: $101,000

Job openings (year-over-year growth): 1,100+ (87 percent)

Career advancement score (out of 10): 9

Top skills needed: Business Analytics, Agile Methodologies, Business Process Improvement, Scrum

Click here to view job openings

6. Customer Success Manager

Median base salary: $88,500

Job openings (year-over-year growth): 2,000+ (80 percent)

Career advancement score (out of 10): 9

Top skills needed: Customer Relationship Management, Salesforce, Software-as-a-Service, Customer Satisfaction, Cloud Computing

Click here to view job openings

Office Manager Assisting Employee With Problem
Tom Werner | DigitalVision | Getty Images

7. Engagement Manager

Median base salary: $130,000

Job openings (year-over-year growth): 1,000+ (43 percent)

Career advancement score (out of 10): 9

Top skills needed: Program Management, Business Analysis, Business Process Improvement, Analytics, Customer Relationship Management

Click here to view job openings

8. Solutions Architect

Median base salary: $139,000

Job openings (year-over-year growth): 5,800+ (47 percent)

Career advancement score (out of 10): 9

Top skills needed: Solutions Architecture, Cloud Computing, Software Development, SQL, Software Development Lifecycle

Click here to view job openings

9. Information Technology Lead

Median base salary: $121,000

Job openings (year-over-year growth): 1,400+ (141 percent)

Career advancement score (out of 10): 9

Top skills needed: Information Technology, Technical Support, Business Process Improvement, Business Analysis, Troubleshooting

Click here to view job openings

10 work-from-home tech jobs that offer six-figure salaries
10 work-from-home tech jobs that offer six-figure salaries   

10. Scrum Master

Median base salary: $103,000

Job openings (year-over-year growth): 2,000+ (67 percent)

Career advancement score (out of 10): 8

Top skills needed: Scrum, Agile Methodologies, Software Development, Business Analysis, Software Development Lifecycle

Click here to view job openings

11. Cloud Architect

Median base salary: $155,000

Job openings (year-over-year growth): 1,700+ (88 percent)

Career advancement score (out of 10): 8

Top skills needed: Cloud Computing, Software Development, Amazon Web Services, Solution Architecture, Linux

Click here to view job openings

12. Product Marketing Manager

Median base salary: $134,000

Job openings (year-over-year growth): 1,891 (30 percent)

Career advancement score (out of 10): 8

Top skills needed: Product Marketing, Product Management, Digital Marketing, Cross-functional Team Leadership, Product Development

Click here to view job openings

This bridge painter has one of the most dangerous jobs in the world
These men have one of the scariest jobs in the world   

13. Solutions Consultant

Median base salary: $110,000

Job openings (year-over-year growth): 1,126 (73 percent)

Career advancement score (out of 10): 8

Top skills needed: Cloud Computing, Enterprise Software, Customer Relationship Management, Software-as-a-Service, Business Analysis

Click here to view job openings

14. Product Manager

Median base salary: $121,000

Job openings (year-over-year growth): 10,268 (29 percent)

Career advancement score (out of 10): 8

Top skills needed: Product Management, Product Development, Cross-Functional Team Leadership, Engineering, Product Marketing

Click here to view job openings

15. Machine Learning Engineer

Median base salary: $182,000

Job openings (year-over-year growth): 709 (96 percent)

Career advancement score (out of 10): 8

Top skills needed: Machine Learning, Python, Data Mining, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science

Click here to view job openings

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss: The 10 most in-demand skills of 2019, according to LinkedIn

10 fastest growing jobs if you want to work for yourself
10 fastest growing jobs if you want to work for yourself   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...