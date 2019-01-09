15 of the most promising jobs in the US in 2019, according to LinkedIn

After a strong finish to 2018 with 312,000 jobs added to the economy, conditions remain good for job seekers looking for new opportunities. That's why economists say now is the perfect time to take advantage of the new-year hiring spree before a potential slowdown occurs.

LinkedIn compiled a list of the most promising jobs in the U.S. for 2019. Using data from its platform, the site looked at job openings and yearly salaries to see which positions provide the best hiring growth and pay. LinkedIn also factored into its ranking which job titles yield a strong likelihood for promotion by looking at the percentage of employees working at the end of 2016 who then started a new position at the same company in 2017. Then, on a scale of 1 - 10, with 10 being the highest, LinkedIn gave each role a career advancement score.

The lowest-paying job on this list is a customer success manager, which has a median base salary of $88,500 per year. All other positions on this list offer median salaries of $100,000 or more.

Take a look below to see the 15 most promising jobs for this year, along with the top skills needed to fulfill each role: