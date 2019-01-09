How to score cheap flights for holiday weekends in 2019, including MLK Day and Presidents Day

If you're anything like the average American, you're likely planning to take advantage of the upcoming vacation days around Martin Luther King Day and Presidents Day.

Turns out most Americans tend to take two to three trips each year, often around holiday weekends, according to travel app Hopper. But holiday weekends can also be the most expensive times to book flights.

So to help you score the best deals throughout the year, Hopper came up with a holiday travel booking cheat sheet.

For most holidays, Hopper recommends booking about a month ahead of time, although popular holidays like Christmas and New Year's Eve may require up to two months advanced planning.

If you're thinking about a winter getaway around the upcoming MLK Day weekend, you're in luck. Flight prices are low this month, with domestic roundtrip prices averaging $220 throughout January, according to Hopper's chief data scientist, Patrick Surry.

Right now, you can still score average roundtrip airfares (originating within the U.S.) during MLK weekend to sunny destinations such as Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Fort Lauderdale, Dallas and Atlanta for under $300, according to Hopper.

International flights to London and Paris are also good deals, with round-trip airfares running around $559 and $515, respectively.

The best deals on flights under $300 roundtrip around Presidents Day include Orlando, Denver, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Fort Lauderdale and Washington D.C. Flights to Cancun are still available for $449, Hopper says.

But those prices won't stick around since jet fuel prices are expected to rise. Hopper expects prices will rise roughly 7 percent in February to $235 on average and will continue to gradually rise through May.

