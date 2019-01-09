Asia markets trade higher as US-China trade talks extend into third day

The mainland Chinese markets, which have been watched in relation to Beijing's ongoing trade fight with Washington, are set to open at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

Investors will be watching out for developments on the U.S.-China trade front after negotiations between the world's two largest economies extended into an unscheduled third day, according to Reuters.

"I confirm we're continuing tomorrow, yes," said Steven Winberg, assistant secretary for Fossil Energy at the U.S. Department of Energy.

The new round of talks began on Monday as the two countries seek to strike an agreement amidst the ongoing trade war, which saw the U.S. and China slap punitive tariffs on each other's goods.

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that the trade talks are "going very well."

In overnight market action on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 256.10 points to close at 23,787.45 — its first three-day winning streak since late November. The S&P 500 advanced 0.97 percent to 2,574.41 while the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.1 percent to close at almost 6,897.

For the year so far, the Dow and S&P 500 have risen 1.97 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively. The Nasdaq is up nearly 4 percent in that time period.