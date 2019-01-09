Asia markets trade higher as US-China trade talks extend into third day

Asia markets saw gains during Wednesday morning trade as investors remained cautiously optimistic Beijing and Washington could move forward on a trade deal.
Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 0.71 percent in early trade while the Topix gained almost 0.9 percent, with most sectors trading up.
South Korea's Kospi also gained 0.56 percent as shares of industry heavyweight Samsung Electronics advanced about 1.3 percent and steelmaker Posco rose more than 1.6 percent.
Australia's benchmark ASX 200 rose more than 0.4 percent in morning trade, with most sectors advancing. The energy subindex added 1.34 percent on the back of Tuesday's strong gain in oil prices. Oil stocks gained: shares of Santos rose 1.22 percent, Woodside Petroleum up 1.60 percent and Beach Energy advanced 2.07 percent.