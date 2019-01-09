Europe's cloud market is giving a big boost to U.S. giants like Amazon and Salesforce

What is the cloud? 3:22 AM ET Fri, 23 Nov 2018 | 02:50

Over the past year, Europe's tech sector has been overshadowed by privacy scandals, stricter regulation and the trade war between the U.S. and China.

But there's one bright spot where the outlook isn't quite so bleak: cloud computing.

Europe's public cloud market is expected to grow at a 22 percent rate for the next three years, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC). The trend is showing up in earnings reports of U.S. companies from small cloud firms to enterprise software giants.

Salesforce, for example, reported 31 percent revenue growth in its European business last quarter.

"We were the fastest growing region in the world, even though some of them are smaller, so we're obviously very excited about that," Chris Ciauri, Executive Vice President of Salesforce EMEA, told CNBC in a phone interview in December.