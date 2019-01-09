Cramer's lightning round: Autozone has the 'best buyback' I've ever seen—it's a buy   

Autozone Inc.: "Autozone has got the best buyback of any company I've ever seen. They can slowly and methodically pull stock in. I've been recommending the stock since the buyback began. This is a great level to buy, even up here, just 60, 70 points from its high. A lot of stocks are up a lot since the year began. This one's down. I like that."

Turtle Beach Corp.: "Stock has come down a lot. I think it's actually OK. Look at Logitech, too — that has really gotten hammered."

Chevron Corp.: "I don't mind Chevron, but BP — which is owned by my charitable trust — announced a billion-barrel find. I'm trying to get my executive producer to let us get down there and look at that find, which apparently is not that far from Grand Isle. BP is the one with the 6 percent yield."

Centene Corp.: "This stock has fallen from $148 to $118. [CEO] Michael Neidorff's incredible. I think it is a terrific buy. I would buy it right here. This one's not going to bounce off twice from the goalposts."

CBS Corp.: "I like CBS, but let me throw you a little curveball here: I think the better buy is Viacom, which has come down a lot and [CEO] Bob Bakish had some good things to say. Viacom [has a] 2.76 percent yield and down at $29, that's the one to buy."

Churchill Downs Inc.: "It has been a fabulous stock for multiple years and I don't think that's going to change. It has ups and downs, vicissitudes, but I like it."

Boyd Gaming Corp.: "Buy, buy, buy! I like that stock. Now, why? Because I like gaming companies that are not levered to China, and Boyd Gaming certainly isn't."