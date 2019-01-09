If you are a member of the Class of 2019, congratulations! You might have hit the labor market jackpot. Experts estimate that this year will one of the best years for new grads, from a hiring perspective, in recent memory.

Recent figures from National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE) indicate that employers plan to hire 16.6 percent more members of the Class of 2019 than the previous year's graduating class. That's the biggest increase among recent graduates since 2007.

"If you're graduating from college now, you've timed it perfectly," Brian Kropp, vice president at research firm Gartner tells CNBC Make It. "It's hard to think of a better labor market that you could go into."

Historically low unemployment rates are forcing companies to hire more recent graduates. The unemployment rate for all U.S. workers is roughly 3.9 percent, but the unemployment for college educated workers is just 2.1 percent.