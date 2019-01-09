President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Republicans "are totally unified" behind his border wall fight — suggesting a partial government shutdown could drag on for a while.
The president met with the Senate GOP caucus on the 19th day of the closure as a few senators have started to break with their party in Trump's immigration battle. Trump and senators emerged preaching consensus, which does not bode well for the shutdown ending any time soon as Democrats hold firm on their pledge not to fund the proposed barrier.
"We're all behind the president. We think this border security issue is extremely important to the country," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters following the meeting.
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., suggested the shutdown will "drag on," according to Bloomberg. Trump has pushed for more than $5 billion to build the wall, and Democrats have refused to approve the money.
No deal to reopen nine federal departments appeared to take shape as 800,000 federal workers face missing paychecks starting Friday. As the stalemate continues, Trump is set to meet with bipartisan congressional leaders including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.
The Democratic-held House has passed legislation to fund the government without money for the proposed wall. McConnell has said the Republican-controlled Senate will not take up the measures because Trump opposes them.