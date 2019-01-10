Alphabet's board sued for role in allegedly covering up sexual misconduct by senior execs

Attorneys in San Francisco representing an Alphabet shareholder are suing the board of directors for allegedly covering up sexual misconduct claims against top executives.

The suit comes months after an explosive New York Times report detailed how Google shielded executives accused of sexual misconduct, either by keeping them on staff or allowing them amicable departures. For example, Google reportedly paid Android leader Andy Rubin a $90 million exit package, despite asking for his resignation after finding sexual misconduct claims against him credible.

Similarly, Amit Singhal, was reportedly also allowed to quietly resign after sexual misconduct claims were made against him, too. He was ultimately asked to leave his next job, at Uber, for not disclosing the allegations, which he denied.

Rubin also denied misconduct through a spokesperson and on Twitter at the time of the New York Times report.

The original story spurred fury and frustration among Google employees, who staged a massive protest where thousandswalked out of their offices around the world. In response, the company ended its forced arbitration policy for sexual misconduct allegations and said it would start providing more transparency around sexual harassment investigations.