American Airlines shares tumbled more than 8 percent in premarket trading Thursday, after the largest U.S. airline cut its profit forecast and warned investors that its revenue grew at the low end of its forecast in the last quarter of 2018.

American said it expects to post per-share earnings of between $4.40 and $4.60, down from its estimate in October of $4.50 to $5.

The airline is expected to report fourth-quarter and full-year results at the end of the month.