Have you been dreaming of a future where your car drives you to work while you watch a movie from the driver's seat? What about a virtual reality rig that makes you feel like you're on a theme park ride while your self-driving car takes you where you want to go?
Those ideas might sound like they're straight out of "The Jetsons," but those features are already on display at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, where the world's biggest automakers are showing off some of the futuristic features they're developing for autonomous vehicles.