Other features on display among the autonomous vehicles at CES this year include the "car of tomorrow" displayed by Hyundai's Mobis division. The South Korean company is showing off a concept car that features "Virtual Touch," a gesture-based system that would allow the car's driver and passengers to point their fingers or wave their hands to navigate an interactive screen in the vehicle's windshield.

In other words, with the wave of a hand, you'll be able to switch to autonomous driving mode from manual (which will deactivate the steering wheel) and then select a movie or other entertainment to watch on the inside of your vehicle's windshield while the car drives itself. The Hyundai concept car also features facial recognition technology that uses artificial intelligence to assess the driver's emotional state to change the vehicle's interior lighting based on the driver's mood. That technology could help "avoid potential accidents among disengaged or distracted drivers/passengers," Hyundai Mobis said in a press release.

Such features would only be available to the public along with the highest levels of autonomous driving technology, which Hyundai hopes to start rolling out by 2025, the company has said.