Budweiser brewer spends more than ever on this year's Super Bowl, buys eight ad spots

Brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev (A-B InBev) is spending top dollar at the Super Bowl 2019, buying five-and-a-half minutes of airtime, its biggest media spend for the event to date.

It will promote its Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Michelob Ultra and Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer brands over eight commercials.

There will be one 60-second ad, four 45-second ads and three 30-second commercials according to industry publication Adweek, as well as billboards and shorter "bumper" TV ads.

Thirty-second ad spots were said to cost around $5 million during 2018's Super Bowl, so A-B InBev could be spending upwards of $25 million, but the company did not provide information on its ad spend to Adweek. AB InBev has exclusive alcohol ad rights during the tournament.

In 2018, Budweiser's Super Bowl ad featured staff producing clean water from a factory that had produced beer, while Bud Light ran its "Dilly Dilly" commercial, showing people at a Medieval banquet using the phrase as a toast. Stella Artois ran a campaign featuring Matt Damon's clean water nonprofit, while Michelob Ultra's ad starred actor Chris Pratt getting relegated to an extra.

CBS is broadcasting the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 3.